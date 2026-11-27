LAHAINA, Hawaii — Motiejus Krivas was having just another routine day in paradise, gutting the Providence interior on both ends of the court last Tuesday afternoon, when a veteran Friars observer wondered something.
“Not sure what Krivas is doing in college,” posted Kevin McNamara, who has been covering Providence basketball for decades. “NBA ready right now.”
Of course, the answer isn’t really all that difficult for fans and anyone else who has followed the 7-footer from Lithuania.
Krivas is a loyal sort, now playing his fourth season for the Wildcats, and he’s believed to be making about as much money as he would have made as a likely late first-round NBA pick last season. (Player compensation packages are not public under Arizona law).
And, if Krivas turns into a high lottery pick this year, he’ll be locked into a rookie deal paying him millions more than he might have gained in last June’s NBA Draft.
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So there he was at the Lahaina Civic Center earlier this week, picking apart the Friars in between doing so against Colorado State and Mississippi, leading the Wildcats to the Maui Invitational title.
By the end of the Providence game, Krivas collected 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks– while drawing eight fouls and committing zero.
A day later against Ole Miss’ hyper-aggressive defense, Krivas committed a turnover on the Wildcats’ first possession but had only two more the rest of the game while destroying the Rebels otherwise. His totals in that game: 31 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and 14 trips to the free-throw line.
And, in case anyone forgot, in the Wildcats’ very first Maui game, Krivas' increasing versatility went on full display: He stretched out from the Rams’ respectably feisty interior and sank 2 of 3 3-pointers, kept a midcourt steal so he could dribble in and launch a powerful left-handed dunk — and dished five assists to just one turnover.
Krivas finished that game with 17 points and seven rebounds.
“Mo had some jaw-dropping moments,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward.
By the end of the week, Krivas was the obvious choice for the Maui Invitational MVP, just as UA center Oumar Ballo was four years ago when the Wildcats won the 2022 event.
Ballo averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and shot 79.4% from the field over three Maui games in 2022.
Krivas averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and shot 77.4% from the field over three Maui games this year.
“They were both able to come to Maui and dominate the paint area,” Lloyd said.
Yeah. Also, embedded in Krivas’ scoring totals is another jaw-dropping stat: He went to the free-throw line 25 times over three games while drawing an average of 9.0 fouls per game — and committing only 2.7.
That stat was something all of his opposing coaches were well aware of. But Colorado State post player Carey Booth handled it carefully.
“Obviously some fouls were like here or there,” Booth said after the Wildcats beat the Rams on Monday. “But you can't really control that a lot of times. So I feel like we fought hard.”
The next day, Providence coach Bryan Hodgson also explained it carefully, putting a lot of the blame on himself and his players.
“I thought Krivas put us in a tough spot out of the gate,” Hodgson said. “Finishes the game with 20 and seven, drew eight fouls we had a hard time guarding him in the post. Every time we'd try to fight to get around him, we were undisciplined and picked up fouls there.”
After the championship game, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard was somewhat less diplomatic. He said it was a “little puzzling” that Krivas drew 10 fouls from Ole Miss but was called for only one, and said that Krivas “is obviously doing a great job convincing the officials he’s not fouling.”
But at the same time, Beard also gave the Wildcat big man plenty of credit, saying he’s a problem who basically invalidated the Rebels’ game plan. The fact that Arizona also hit 8 of 17 3-pointers against Ole Miss also made it difficult for Beard’s teams.
“He's a load,” Beard said of Krivas. “I think when you play Arizona, you've got to decide — you can take away the 3s and deal with a 30-point game (from Krivas), as we dealt with today. We didn't do either. They hit some timely 3s.
“I think this stat sheet would have been OK if Arizona would have hit two or three 3s. So the combination of their timely 3-point shooting and the best big on the floor today…"
Krivas’ 31 points and 17 rebounds against Ole Miss were both season highs, and Lloyd was asked afterward about Krivas’ ceiling.
He tied that ceiling to the rest of his Wildcats.
Where Krivas takes them, they may follow.
“Obviously the ceiling's really high when you watch him play like that,” Lloyd said. “But I think the most impressive thing about Mo is how consistent he is getting close to that ceiling.
“If you have somebody who is consistently a high performer, and you can count on that and hang your hat on that, that creates a lot of certainty and steadiness. Those are words I think of a lot when I'm trying to build teams and cultures.
“You want certainty and you want to be steady. Mo exhibits both those traits.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe