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LAHAINA, Hawaii — Motiejus Krivas was having just another routine day in paradise, gutting the Providence interior on both ends of the court last Tuesday afternoon, when a veteran Friars observer wondered something.

“Not sure what Krivas is doing in college,” posted Kevin McNamara, who has been covering Providence basketball for decades. “NBA ready right now.”

Of course, the answer isn’t really all that difficult for fans and anyone else who has followed the 7-footer from Lithuania.

Krivas is a loyal sort, now playing his fourth season for the Wildcats, and he’s believed to be making about as much money as he would have made as a likely late first-round NBA pick last season. (Player compensation packages are not public under Arizona law).

And, if Krivas turns into a high lottery pick this year, he’ll be locked into a rookie deal paying him millions more than he might have gained in last June’s NBA Draft.

So there he was at the Lahaina Civic Center earlier this week, picking apart the Friars in between doing so against Colorado State and Mississippi, leading the Wildcats to the Maui Invitational title.

By the end of the Providence game, Krivas collected 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks– while drawing eight fouls and committing zero.

A day later against Ole Miss’ hyper-aggressive defense, Krivas committed a turnover on the Wildcats’ first possession but had only two more the rest of the game while destroying the Rebels otherwise. His totals in that game: 31 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and 14 trips to the free-throw line.