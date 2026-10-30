"The depth of this partnership showcases the power of the Wildcats brand and creates impactful opportunities for our men's and women's basketball student-athletes," UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone who worked together to bring this to life."

While the Wildcats have already been wearing patches featuring both the Big 12 and Monster Energy logos as part of the conference's annual $20 million deal with the energy drink company, no other UA sports have deals where athletes wear a non-apparel sponsor logo as a result of a direct sponsorship agreement with the school.

"Arizona Athletics is one of the premier athletic programs in the country, and we're excited to be the first jersey patch partner for men's and women's basketball in school history," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana's co-founder and chief brand officer. "We're proud to align with an organization that shares our ambition and commitment to excellence, As an Arizona company, this partnership gives us the opportunity to support the student-athletes who wear the jersey every day."

The NCAA began allowing up to two commercial logos to be worn on uniforms beginning this season, in a rule passed in January. Arizona's football team does not have a non-apparel logo other than Monster, but Utah's football players now wear helmet bumper logos from the Alkeme insurance brokerage, the same company that sponsors McKale Center.