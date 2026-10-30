Arizona's basketball players will wear Carvana patches on their jerseys this season as part of a $12.75 million sponsorship agreement the school has agreed to with the Tempe-based online car retailer.
UA announced the deal early Friday morning, saying its men's and women's teams would wear the patches this season, which starts for both teams Monday in Las Vegas. Carvana will also become the presenting sponsor of the Red-Blue Showcase and its post-game concert, while receiving branding inside McKale Center and via digital content.
Arizona did not disclose the financial details, but the Star has been told it is for a total of $12.75 million over four seasons. UA will receive $3 million this season and next season, then $3.25 million in 2028-29 and $3.5 million in 2029-30.
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The revenue is expected to flow to the Arizona athletic department through its nonprofit Arizona Sports Enterprises arm, which is not subject to public records requests, while UA said Carvana would offer NIL opportunities with select UA men's and women's players.
UA's roster budget for men's basketball is in the $15.1-17.5 million range this season, according to a recent CBS Sports report, after being over $10 million last season. The roster budget total includes school-paid compensation and outside revenue given to players.
"The depth of this partnership showcases the power of the Wildcats brand and creates impactful opportunities for our men's and women's basketball student-athletes," UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone who worked together to bring this to life."
While the Wildcats have already been wearing patches featuring both the Big 12 and Monster Energy logos as part of the conference's annual $20 million deal with the energy drink company, no other UA sports have deals where athletes wear a non-apparel sponsor logo as a result of a direct sponsorship agreement with the school.
"Arizona Athletics is one of the premier athletic programs in the country, and we're excited to be the first jersey patch partner for men's and women's basketball in school history," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana's co-founder and chief brand officer. "We're proud to align with an organization that shares our ambition and commitment to excellence, As an Arizona company, this partnership gives us the opportunity to support the student-athletes who wear the jersey every day."
The NCAA began allowing up to two commercial logos to be worn on uniforms beginning this season, in a rule passed in January. Arizona's football team does not have a non-apparel logo other than Monster, but Utah's football players now wear helmet bumper logos from the Alkeme insurance brokerage, the same company that sponsors McKale Center.
Arizona is expected to receive about $1 million as its share of the Big 12's Monster deal, while Alkeme is contracted to pay an average of about $1.85 million for naming rights to McKale Center. The Carvana deal now will bring in an annual average of $3.19 million over the next four seasons.
Off the court, UA said, Carvana will work with both basketball teams through its Carvana Cares community outreach program, and would also also offer UA students, families, employees, and alumni through campus events and career development opportunities.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe