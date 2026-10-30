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Arizona's Motiejus Krivas was named one of 20 players to the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award honoring the top center in college basketball.

The news is hardly a surprise since Krivas has already been named an Associated Press preseason all-American and the preseason Big 12 Player of the year.

While Krivas isn't scheduled to face any other of the 19 players on the list during the regular season, he faced several last season including Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, Michigan's Moustapha Thiam (then of Cincinnati), Gonzaga's Massamba Diop (then of ASU), and Louisville's Flory Biding (then of Kansas).