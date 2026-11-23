Arizona’s contract with the Maui event stipulates that the school pay a $35,000 marketing fee and — while UA is receiving 13 free hotel rooms, a $2,500 bus allowance and the equivalent of the cheapest commercial airfare — schools are known to typically lose a net of about $400,000 to play in Maui. Arizona and many other teams chose to fly charter to Maui, further increasing the financial burden.

That business model doesn’t work too well in an era when the need for NIL dollars to feed ever-ballooning roster budgets never ends.

“The economics around these events, as opposed to other things that are in front of us, are just very different,” Matt King, UA’s general manager, said at a booster gathering before the event started. “But obviously, to be here and look at this, you understand why this is the mecca of Thanksgiving tournaments.”

That’s pretty much what UA coach Tommy Lloyd and several of his Maui Invitational counterparts are banking on. While King and several others in UA’s traveling party have been left wondering if the Wildcats’ ninth appearance in the famed event will be their last, Lloyd held out hope.

“It just seems it could be a great business opportunity for somebody to keep this thing going, the level it's been going in the past years,” Lloyd said. “Why not keep Maui great?

“If it needs to change a little bit, why can't it evolve? I'm optimistic about that. I don't have the answers. I don't have any inside information. But I tell you what: It would be worth fighting for.”