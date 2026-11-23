LAHAINA, Hawaii – About four miles south of where lei-draped, shaka-flashing Maui Invitational coaches posed in front of surfboards to tip off college basketball’s most famous in-season tournament this week, there remain few signs of life.
Most of them are weeds, too.
Lahaina’s famed Front Street, largely destroyed in a massive 2023 wildfire that cost 102 lives and an estimated $5.5 billion, is still partially barricaded off to pedestrians.
A few surviving volcanic rock walls and random foundation pieces can be seen, as well as the core of a three-level music venue that famed drummer Mick Fleetwood has vowed to rebuild, and a now-charred anchor outside what was once the historic Pioneer Inn.
Across the street, the city's beloved banyan tree still stands, but only on life support. The 153-year-old tree is surrounded by ropes, barricades and even daytime security guards to ensure nobody damages its much-hoped-for recovery. About 40% of the tree is already lost, and fungus remains a lethal threat.
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Leis were hung near each side of a "no trespassing" sign around the tree's perimeter.
None of that is noticeable in the Kaanapali Beach resorts that headquarter Maui Invitational teams and many of their boosters. A highway bypass allows them to skip most of the damage, if they want to.
But the town's famous college basketball event faces a similar, if much less consequential, threat thanks in large part to the Players Era Festival.
Teams in that flashy Las Vegas event are being paid $1 million or more to appear – with Kansas getting about $3 million this week – while those going to Maui actually have to pay to be in it.
Arizona’s contract with the Maui event stipulates that the school pay a $35,000 marketing fee and — while UA is receiving 13 free hotel rooms, a $2,500 bus allowance and the equivalent of the cheapest commercial airfare — schools are known to typically lose a net of about $400,000 to play in Maui. Arizona and many other teams chose to fly charter to Maui, further increasing the financial burden.
That business model doesn’t work too well in an era when the need for NIL dollars to feed ever-ballooning roster budgets never ends.
“The economics around these events, as opposed to other things that are in front of us, are just very different,” Matt King, UA’s general manager, said at a booster gathering before the event started. “But obviously, to be here and look at this, you understand why this is the mecca of Thanksgiving tournaments.”
That’s pretty much what UA coach Tommy Lloyd and several of his Maui Invitational counterparts are banking on. While King and several others in UA’s traveling party have been left wondering if the Wildcats’ ninth appearance in the famed event will be their last, Lloyd held out hope.
“It just seems it could be a great business opportunity for somebody to keep this thing going, the level it's been going in the past years,” Lloyd said. “Why not keep Maui great?
“If it needs to change a little bit, why can't it evolve? I'm optimistic about that. I don't have the answers. I don't have any inside information. But I tell you what: It would be worth fighting for.”
Lloyd was speaking from experience, having been to seven Maui Invitationals between his years at Gonzaga and Arizona. But two relative Maui rookies also saw it the same way: Ole Miss coach Chris Beard hasn’t been to a Maui Invitational in over 30 years, when he was a graduate assistant for then-Texas coach Tom Penders, while BYU coach Kevin Young never has been before this week.
But Young called the Maui Invitational an “iconic tournament,” and Beard was equally bullish.
“To me, Maui doesn't have a competitor,” Beard said. “It's just a matter of if Maui wants to think about that financial side of it. But I don't think any other tournament can drive this amount of business. It'll just be up to Maui to figure out how to kind of work the logistics.”
In other words, can Maui raise enough to pay $1 million to teams, or at least cover all of their costs? Or will Players Era money dry up if a return on investment isn’t seen, as some industry insiders say is also a distinct possibility, leveling the playing field in the other direction?
Nelson Taylor, who serves as the Maui Invitational tournament director in his job as senior vice president of Kemper Sports Live, said he can’t speak for the Players Era event but said the Maui Invitational has “great partners” within the state of Hawaii and outside, led by title sponsor Southwest Airlines.
“That helps to helps to fund the tournament,” he said. “With all promoters, it’s just a level of creativity, what are you getting from broadcast and signage and how can you find other ways to evaluate the economics?”
Taylor said scheduling dynamics have been an increasing factor, too, with teams choosing between more and more in-season events to choose from, while trying to balance the number of home games they want for competitive reasons with the neutral-site games that can boost their NIL budgets.
“There's just so many different pieces to the scheduling puzzle,” Taylor said. “That’s definitely changed.”
So has everything else in Lahaina.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe