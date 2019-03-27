As a little girl, Tee Tee Starks’ best days were spent far away from a basketball court. Her fondest memories were spent with her grandfather, Fred Anderson.
Anderson would make her laugh and smile. He picked her up from school and took her to the movies.
And, on special days, he would take her to work. Anderson spent more than 25 years as a criminal defense investigator; little Tee Tee was “his little sidekick,” she said. Anderson gave his granddaughter a briefcase to take to the office. So what if it was empty?
“Still, it meant the world to me,” she said. “Going to work with him was just one of the special things we did together.”
The time sparked a passion for law enforcement that will outlast Starks’ playing career. Starks and the Arizona Wildcats will host Idaho in Thursday’s WNIT round of 16 game in McKale Center.
“I always believe that basketball isn’t going to last forever; you are not going to be able to play forever,” Starks said. “Having something other than a sport that you are passionate about is amazing.”
Anderson died in 2010 at age 62, meaning that he didn’t see his granddaughter earn a college basketball scholarship. He’d be proud of the fact that, off the court, Starks is following in his shoes.
Starks is majoring in criminal justice studies and is interning with the UAPD. As an intern she spends her time shadowing many officers in the department. Her work has included making maps of crimes and analyzing different crimes that happen on campus to helping out logging evidence on a big case. Starks wants to become a crime analyst after graduation.
The juggling of basketball, school and the internship has gotten harder during the postseason. Starks has done her best to make it work.
“You learn as you go on the (WNIT) games and the practices get scheduled as you keep winning. Nothing is concrete right now. So it’s hard to schedule hours because you don’t know what it’s going to be. I’ve been trying to work when I can,” Starks said. “At times it can get demanding, but the staff at the Police Department is super supportive. They watch games, they cheer for me and the team, as well. They have been supportive of the schedule, as well. It’s been easy to manage everything.”
Coach Adia Barnes thinks that it’s Starks’ approach to the game is what will continue to make her stand out. Starks “has that mentality; she is not going to quit,” Barnes said.
“Even if she can’t walk, she will crawl to where she needs to get. I think that’s what separates good from great, people who are successful and people that aren’t. She is going to make it and she is going to reach her goals.”
Starks has been a spark for the Wildcats, whether she’s coming off the bench or playing in the starting lineup. A lockdown defender, she’s managed eight steals in the last two games against Idaho State and Pacific.
Starks sees many skills she has gained in basketball influencing her career — like her ability to react quickly and anticipate what’s coming next.
“One thing that helps is thinking on the fly,” she said. “In a career like law enforcement, a lot of things happen quickly and being able to work on the fly with limited information. Also being able to effectively work on a team. In law enforcement just being able to work collectively in a group and being able to attain a goal.”
And how about her grit?
“I’ve been wanting to do law enforcement for a long time,” she said. “Sometimes I second-guess myself because I am not necessarily the most authoritative person. I am more laid back; calm and collected. In a profession like law enforcement you have to be in charge, vocalize what you need and be very outspoken. That’s not necessarily me. But I’ve learned over time if I want to do something, I am determined to do and I’m going to put my best foot forward and try to do it. So I’ve taken that approach and I think that helps.”
While Starks may not think she’s been outspoken, she has found her own ways to lead the team.
“It’s the way she carries herself. It’s the way she is ready and dressed for the internship and goes. She’s not scrambling around and late,” Barnes said. “So stuff like that, that’s just the part where she doesn’t have to talk about, they just see it.
“She’s going to be successful. She’ll be a kick-butt detective or whatever she decides to do, she’ll do it. If she says she is going to do something, she does it. You can always rely on her. I think those are things you look for in the workforce. You look for consistency, reliability, someone who works hard. She has all those traits. That’s why when it was her last year here, I said ‘hey, you need to come back.’ I didn’t care if she was hurt and would miss some of the summer and have to shut it down for a while. I didn’t care about that, because her value in so many other ways was outweighed than missing a month of practice.”
Ex-Cat Adefeso all-in on ticket challenge
Danielle Adefeso saw other former Wildcats rallying to buy Zona Zoo tickets for the WNIT and knew she had to get involved.
Adefeso, who played at the UA from 2001-05, has purchased a total of 350 tickets for the Wildcats’ three WNIT games. She joins a list of benefactors that includes UA president Robert C. Robbins, athletic director Dave Heeke, men’s basketball coach Sean Miller, softball coach Mike Candrea and New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill.
It was Hill’s Instagram post — and purchase of 125 tickets for last week’s WNIT opener against Idaho State — that initially got Adefeso involved. Adefeso owns a clothing line, HGHT, that caters to tall men.
“It’s important, the right thing to do,” Adefeso said. “Women deserve the same recognition as men do, and I thought if I could shed some light on what they are doing … and it’s Women’s Month. It’s a good thing to be playing basketball in March as a woman.”
Plus, she said, being a former player is “a sisterhood … women who support women and the ticket thing was just to show Adia we’ve got her back.”
Barnes said the support — whether it’s a purchased ticket or a positive text — has been overwhelming. The UA has expanded its free-ticket program to include military members.
“Just to know that Solomon Hill hasn’t been here, doesn’t know our team, doesn’t know me personally, is just supporting. It means a lot,” she said. “Now, I’m going to be supporting him if he ever has a challenge for charity. I’m all in.
“I think it’s about giving back. That’s what we do at Arizona. You are part of a family, an extended family. That’s how it’s always been here. And that’s how I’m building the women’s program to be, like Sean (Miller) and Lute (Olson) have done with the men’s program. All the overwhelming support has been fabulous. It’s great for our team and great for the city. I don’t think there’s been this type of excitement for a very long time... It means a lot.
“That kind of support, I couldn’t ask for a better place. That’s why I love this place. I loved it as a player, I love the family. I love what we’re all about.”
A familiar face
Looking for a connection between Arizona and Idaho?
Shaylse Smith transferred from the UA to Idaho earlier in the season so she could be closer to her home in Seattle. Smith won’t be on the court Thursday, however, as she is sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.