As Arizona waits, here's the latest on every school ensnared in federal hoops case

The latest: Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen told the Omaha World-Herald in October that he expected to hear from the NCAA “in the next month or two,” but the school has not confirmed or denied having received a notice of allegations

What’s next: Unknown.

LSU

The case: The NCAA has not issued an NOA but could be looking into a conversation between LSU coach Will Wade and Dawkins in which Wade referred to a “strong-ass offer” for then-recruit Javonte Smart, first reported by Yahoo and later presented in audio during “The Scheme.” Among other federal evidence, Richardson was shown on video during the second trial saying that Wade told him he had a $300,000 deal for five-star recruit Naz Reid, and that he told Wade he could land Reid for “half that.”

The latest: LSU suspended Wade on March 8, 2019 after he refused to meet with NCAA and LSU officials, but was reinstated on April 14. According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Wade agreed to forfeit $250,000 in incentive pay for the 2018-19 season, and to a clause in his contract that makes it easier for LSU to fire him for cause if LSU receives a notice of allegations for either a Level 1 or Level II violation.

What’s next: LSU is still awaiting its NOA.

