As Arizona Wildcats' coaching search drags on, former players push to keep it in the family

As Arizona’s coaching search dragged toward a second week Tuesday, some candidates appeared to be locking down raises elsewhere, administrators drew criticism and former Wildcats continued to lobby for one of their own.

Even former UA guard Nick Johnson, who said it was “unfair” that Sean Miller was fired on April 7, said he would like the school to pick a replacement who has worn a Wildcats uniform.

“There are so many good options!” Johnson told the Star in a text message from Turkey, where he is playing this season. “Coach Stoudamire would be amazing there.”

Coach Stoudamire, of course, is former Wildcat all-American guard Damon Stoudamire, who was an all-American at UA who then entered coaching after a 13 year NBA career. Now the head coach at Pacific, Stoudamire was an assistant coach at UA during the high point of the Miller era, the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, when the Wildcats won Pac-12 regular-season titles and reached the Elite Eight.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the same names appeared to be still bubbling at the top of UA’s search process: Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, Stoudamire and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.