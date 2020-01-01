As calendar flips to 2020, Pac-12's top basketball teams better than expected

By the time the Pac-12 basketball season officially starts Thursday, it will have been nearly three months since the league’s official preseason poll was released — plenty of time for injuries, adjustments and surprise developments to shake things up even before the first tipoff.

Yet the predicted order of finish at the top of the Pac-12 still probably wouldn’t be a whole lot different today.

It’s just that nearly everyone is a little bit better than expected.

The league’s top pick, Oregon, blazed through a difficult nonconference schedule and then added five-star big man N’Faly Dante at the semester break, losing only close games with Gonzaga and North Carolina. Colorado, picked second, struggled with consistency but still picked up a trio of quality wins.

Then there’s Washington, looking like the third-place finisher it was predicted to be, fortified with two five-star freshmen bigs and the earlier-than-expected addition of Kentucky transfer guard Quade Green. Picked fourth, new-look Arizona cruised at home early and picked up a Wooden Legacy title before stumbling in three of its past four games.