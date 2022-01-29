As Cats, Cardinal meet again, current and former UA players break down last year's championship bout

“… In that moment I’m going to the basket. I’m either thinking the shot will go in or I had a chance to rebound it. I just saw the ball go up in the air. It’s just a feeling you want things to go your way. All throughout the tournament, things went our way. In that moment I wanted things to go our way, but it didn’t. …

“I’ll rewatch the game over and over again, over and over again. As a player, someone who wants to be great, you always think about what I could have done better. What I could have done better in that moment. But you know, there are so many things that lead up until that last play. You know what I mean? And we put ourselves in the best position to win the game and we didn't win the game. … I don't live with any regrets. I'm happy. I was proud of my team to be honest — really proud of my team and my coaches. I didn't return (to school) but I would do it all over again with the same team, same coaches, same circumstance in a bubble, COVID year. I would do it all over again because it was amazing.”

Yeaney: “We drew up a play that we only ran a couple times in practice. It was a trick play that we thought it was going to work. But when we ran it, different people were in different spots. When we got on the floor, we're all in different spots. From my view, it looked like we were struggling to get the ball in bounds and Aari had called a time out, but the refs didn’t hear her. This is what Aari and I talk about all the time. She called a time out, but it was so loud that I don’t think the ref recognized (it). I think she thought we were probably talking to the in-bounder who was inbounding the ball and not her. At that point we just want our best player to make the best play she can make. We’re going to live and die by if Aari made that shot or not. She’s person that we wanted to take a shot. She got a good look – she’s hit some of those. That game we just fell short. It was just a little bit over to the left, but I feel like if she had a clean look at it, it would’ve gone in. Put (three) over 6-foot people on her and she made the best play she could.”