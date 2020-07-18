As conferences scramble to save fall sports, a new question emerges: What happens to hoops?

There could be a regular season, or a conference-only basketball season. Maybe a truncated nonconference season with only big multi-team events — or one with only regional games that would cut back on travel. The postseason tournaments could even be held in single-site bubbles, too.

And, of course, any form of the season could be pushed back on the calendar.

“I think it’s fair to say everything’s on the table,” Zaninovich said. “We’re really trying to contemplate how we would manage it as a conference depending on when we are able to start. We want to get as many games as possible with the first principle being health and safety, and then everybody still obviously wants the NCAA Tournament to happen in whatever form that takes. That’s a broader national discussion.”

That’s the one being handled by Gavitt and the men’s basketball committee, now chaired by Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips.

Gavitt said the committee had three “really good days” of discussion earlier this month, adding that he believes there will be some sort of season ahead.

“We have great confidence that while things may be different with this season and with the tournament, that we’re going to be able to do in a very safe and responsible manner,” Gavitt said.