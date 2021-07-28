As NBA Draft nears, ex-Arizona guard Brandon Williams looking elsewhere

Down near the end of the 2021 NBA Draft early entrant list, a scroll that includes 19 Pac-12 players and 190 other collegians even after official withdrawal deadlines passed, sits Arizona’s lone representative.

Sort of.

Brandon Williams, who last played for Arizona in 2018-19, is technically available for selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft, according to an official NBA release. But his stepfather, Chris Wright, said Williams is working out to prepare for the G League draft or other options ahead.

“Been away from the game for a while so he is on a totally different journey than the others,” Wright said in a text to the Star. “But I’m sure his dream will eventually come true.”

Projected as a five-star recruit early in his high school career before a congenital knee issue sidelined him for nearly the full 2017 calendar year, Williams still managed to become the Wildcats’ second leading scorer (11.8 points) as a freshman guard in 2018-19 despite missing six games when his knee flared up in midseason.

Williams had a second surgery on his knee after that season and spent all of 2019-20 on the UA bench. He returned home to Southern California in the spring of 2020 and never came back, his departure from the Wildcats becoming official last September.