As Sean Miller picks up 300, here's a look at the Arizona Wildcats' 10 best wins under the UA coach

What went down: Derrick Williams delivered arguably the most iconic moment of the Miller era in the Wildcats' "white-out" win over Washington. Hill’s putback with 24 seconds left gave Arizona an 87-86 lead. With the shot clock turned off, the UA needed a defensive stop — and it got one. With 2.2 seconds left to play, Washington’s Darnell Gant received the inbounds pass and attempted a layup, but Williams swatted the shot into the Zona Zoo with 0.2 left on the clock. Williams finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven turnovers and two blocks. The second one is one of the most celebrated defensive plays in program history.

He said it: "When I was going up, that was when he first released the ball. I timed it perfectly. Luckily, they didn't call the goaltending. I believe if we were at Washington, they might have called that." — Williams

2. Lyons caps historic day with game-winner

When: Dec. 15, 2012

Where: McKale Center

Opponent: Florida

Score: 65-64