As season nears, COVID-19 casts long shadow over Pac-12 basketball teams

Then again, if the Bears are able to play a basketball game anytime soon, they might not be ready thanks in part to their shutdown.

“It wasn’t a lot of fun, to be honest,” Fox said. “Nobody had the spring in college basketball, most teams had the fall, and we didn’t really have anything that was normal. The stoppage was a challenge.

“We’re not playing particularly well because we’re just behind.”

And that’s just the basketball aspect of it. Bradley said the mental part was also a challenge.

“Thank God for technology,” Bradley said. “It’s not as good as physical interaction. I was able to go outside with nobody around and just kind of move around, get some fresh air. But overall I stayed in my room and connected with people over social media and I was riding my bike.”

Arizona hasn’t reported a significant COVID-related issue so far this fall, though several Wildcats described challenges in their daily routines during the team’s annual media day last week, including having to get up at 6 a.m. in order to get a daily antigen test.