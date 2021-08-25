Ashley Davis says offer to join Adia Barnes' staff was too good to pass up

Six years into her time as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, Ashley Davis was comfortable.

Sure, coaches had called before trying to lure her to their schools, but she always turned them down.

Then she got a call from UA coach Adia Barnes.

“There was just something about Arizona, and Coach Adia that I just felt like I just couldn't turn it down," she said. "So when I got the call from her saying that she was interested in speaking with me about her open position, I just knew if I was to get offered this job, I was taking it."

On June 24, Davis accepted Barnes’ offer and joined the UA coaching staff. She replaces by April Phillips, who left for Texas just a few months after being hired. Davis will work with Arizona's forwards and center after coaching guards at OSU.

Davis wasn’t an easy get. She says she's the type of person who stays in one place for a while, most likely because of her upbringing as part of a military family. Her father, Lynwood, moved the family frequently when she was younger, finally settling in San Antonio.

Davis coached at Georgetown for four years and spent a few years as North Texas before joining the staff at Oklahoma State.