A day after setting a news conference to discuss a "major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by Nike" — and then being arrested for allegedly trying to extort Nike — attorney Michael Avenatti indicated Tuesday that Deandre Ayton's mother was given payments from the shoe company.
Ask DeAndre Ayton and Nike about the cash payments to his mother and others. Nike’s attempt at diversion and cover-up will fail miserably once prosecutors realize they have been played by Nike and their lawyers at Boies. This reaches the highest levels of Nike.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2019
It isn't clear from Avenatti's tweet if Ayton's mother took the alleged payments before her son committed to Arizona. Ayton, one of the country's top basketball prospects, chose the UA in September 2016.
Ayton's commitment to the Wildcats surprised many. He had been widely expected to choose Kansas, an Adidas school. In fact, Adidas shoe consultant T.J. Gassnola testified in October that he paid a family friend of Ayton's $15,000 in an effort to get him to choose the Jayhawks.
It wasn't the first time reports of a payment to Ayton made headlines. UA coach Sean Miller has repeatedly disputed a February 2018 ESPN report that he discussed paying Ayton, saying he has “never knowingly violated NCAA rules” while coaching at Arizona. An outside counsel hired by the UA to investigate the basketball program believed Ayton did not take a bribe. At the time, attorney Paul Kelly said the reports of Ayton being involved in a pay-for-play scheme were "false and unfounded."
The Phoenix Suns took Ayton No. 1 overall in last year's draft; shortly before that, Ayton surprised the basketball world again by signing an endorsement deal with Puma.
Avenatti, who rose to fame as the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump, was charged Monday with allegedly trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike and bilking settlement funds from a client. He also faces a bank fraud charge. He was released on $300,000 bond after a brief court appearance in New York.
Avenatti said he is confident he will be "fully exonerated." If convicted of the charges in California and New York, Avenatti could face up to nearly 100 years in prison.
Avenatti went on to tweet on Tuesday that Nike has not been cooperating with federal authorities, and that Oregon center Bol Bol and his handlers had received large sums of money from Nike. Oregon is also a Nike program.
Both Bol and Ayton played for the California Supreme club team, which is headed by Gary Franklin Sr., whom ESPN identified as a client of Avenatti's. Many former and current UA players have played for Cal Supreme, one of the West Coast's most prestigious travel-ball clubs.
Bol Bol and his handlers also received large sums from Nike. The receipts are clear as day. A lot of people at Nike will have to account for their criminal conduct, starting with Carlton DeBose & moving higher up. The diversion charade they orchestrated against me will be exposed— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2019
Bol was considering Arizona, but dropped the Wildcats from his list of finalists after the college basketball investigation became public in September 2017.