ASU to host Arizona just as Sun Devils' momentum shifts with big win over UCLA

And, in what was also apparent on the ESPN broadcast, the Sun Devils played with Hurley-level intensity.

“Their activity, their excitement to be in this game far exceeded ours for the first 25-30 minutes,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin told the Associated Press. “Their energy and effort was off the charts.”

It was the second straight loss for the Bruins after No. 7 Arizona beat them 76-66 on Thursday at McKale Center, putting them two games in the loss column behind the Wildcats in the Pac-12 race after reaching the Final Four last season.

“There's a great responsibility when you play for UCLA and you're coming off a Final Four,” Cronin said. “Teams can't wait to play you and we weren't ready for that this week.”

Despite all of its adversity, ASU was ready. The Sun Devils not only kept UA under 70 points in what UA coach Tommy Lloyd called a “rock fight” on Jan. 29 at McKale, but were tied with No. 19 USC with 1:07 left on Thursday before the Trojans pulled out a 58-53 win.

Three straight rock fights, and finally a win.