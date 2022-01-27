ASU's Bobby Hurley to return at McKale Center after 'enormous regret' over suspension

“We’re just getting some final word on that to see what his status will be for Saturday, but it’s not looking good at the moment,” said Hurley, who added that Lawrence is still “working through” his illness.

A juco transfer who also played at Ohio State, Gaffney is averaging 4.1 points per game. His 1.69 blocks per game are second-most in the Pac-12 behind Arizona’s Christian Koloko.

USC game still up in air

Arizona made up its postponed game at UCLA on Tuesday, and is scheduled to face ASU again on Feb. 7 in a makeup of a postponed Jan. 8 game, but the Wildcats still have not been rescheduled to play at USC in a game that was called off on Jan. 2 because of the Trojans’ COVID-19 issues.

A Pac-12 official said the league still intends for all its teams to play the full 20-game conference schedule.

So far, seven of the league’s 17 postponed games have been rescheduled and played, another three have been rescheduled for a future date and the UA-USC game and six others have yet to be rescheduled.

Arizona has not yet been approached about a potential rescheduling date, and there are no ideal dates left for the Wildcats.