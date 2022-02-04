At 18-2 after beating UCLA, Wildcats prove they can win in much different ways

With four minutes left Thursday at McKale Center, after Arizona’s 17-point lead over UCLA had shriveled all the way down to three, ESPN analyst Bill Walton asked the same question the 14,000 people around him might have.

“Where’s Mathurin?” he said.

Bennedict Mathurin was on the bench ... where he was sitting right next to Azuolas Tubelis.

That’s right: Arizona’s top two scorers were not on the court. In crunch time, with first place in the Pac-12 on the line and, possibly, maybe even a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed if the winner kept it going.

What’s more, neither player was in foul trouble and, according to UA coach Tommy Lloyd, Tubelis wasn’t "at all" bothered by his sprained ankle at that point.

It’s just that Lloyd said he liked how the adjustment was playing out, and he wasn’t budging.

The UA coach liked having twin 7-footers Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo in the game, and he liked the perimeter defense of Pelle Larsson and Dalen Terry, gambling that defense would eventually shut down the Bruins more than any additional offense might overcome them.

It was a prevent defense, of sorts.