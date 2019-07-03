Solomon Hill's career in Atlanta lasted a grand total of two weeks before the small forward was on the move again.
On Wednesday, the Hawks trade the former Arizona Wildcat and center Miles Plumlee to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Chandler Parsons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Just before the NBA Draft on June 20, Hill was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to Atlanta for a 2019 No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick.
Memphis traded away Parsons who was set to make $25.1 million in 2019-20, which is the final year on his four-year, $94 million max contract. Dealing with knee injuries, Parsons only averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 95 games over three seasons.
Hill isn't the only NBA Wildcat to be dealt to the Grizzlies. The Golden State Warriors traded small forward and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to Memphis in order to clear cap space to acquire Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal.
Hill has averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 39.5% shooting. He spent three years with the Indiana Pacers before playing in New Orleans for the last three.
Hill was a first-round draft pick at No. 23 overall by the Pacers in 2013. He is set to earn $12.8 million in the 2019-20 season.