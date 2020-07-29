August return could help Christian Koloko, a big man who's desperate to get even bigger

The ability to work out efficiently has been a universal gripe of athletes all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Christian Koloko it’s been an even bigger problem.

As a lightly-used Arizona freshman last season, Koloko had only 215 pounds on his 7-foot frame. He knows if he wants to play a bigger role this season, that’s not going to cut it — and hitting his goal of 230-235 pounds just hasn’t been easy this summer.

“At home, I don’t have any equipment,” Koloko said Wednesday in a Zoom call with reporters. “I just have like probably two dumbbells and I have some bands. I’m just trying to work on my body. At school we have all the equipment you need to get bigger … like (a) leg press, and everything that’s cool for big guys.

“I was really frustrated when I realized I couldn’t go back to Tucson to work on my body, because that was my main focus for the summer.”

Fortunately for Koloko and the Wildcats, his wait may nearly be over. Arizona said Wednesday that men’s and women’s basketball players can start returning on Aug. 12, a week after the school’s football newcomers resume re-entry procedures. The return-to-campus plan has been paused for more than a month.