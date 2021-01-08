'Awesome game' by Azoulas Tubelis wasn't enough for Wildcats, who now face big challenge from UCLA

And there was a lot of error.

“It was an awesome game” by Tubelis, UA coach Sean Miller said. “I mean, there’s not too many freshmen that I’ve coached that have 31 in a Pac-12 game against the talent level that was on the court. He’s getting better and more comfortable.

“There have been times in the first 10 games where Azuolas has been in foul trouble. He’s had his freshman moments, freshmen mistakes. But we’ve relied on our backcourt, we’ve relied on some guys that have really been consistent and (against USC) it almost flipped — he was terrific and we needed those guys to be better shooting the ball.”

Tubelis singlehandedly kept the Wildcats in Thursday’s game, scoring half of their 34 points in the first half after which UA trailed by just a point.

But when things didn’t get much better for the Wildcats in the second half, the fact that Tubelis threw in another 14 points wasn’t nearly enough, and it worsened toward the end.

After UA freshman Bennedict Mathurin hit a 3 to give UA a 53-52 lead with 13:28 left, USC took over for good. USC’s Isaiah White scored inside and then the Trojans hit two straight 3s after blocking Arizona shots.