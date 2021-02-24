Azoulas Tubelis giving family back home — and coach Sean Miller — plenty to be proud of as a freshman

Tipoffs at 9 p.m. might be a hardship for early rising Arizona basketball fans, but they’re probably just about right for Valentina Tubeliené.

Instead of getting up in the middle of the night to watch the Wildcats, the mother of UA’s Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis just has to get up a little early for work. Thursday’s late Arizona-Washington State game will start at 6 a.m. Friday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Many of Arizona’s games this season have been played between 3 p.m-7 p.m., forcing Valentina to wake up after midnight to watch the game and then try to fall back asleep for a while before heading to her jobs teaching high school physical education and working with a local basketball club.

“I don’t know how she feels in the day when we have our games because when we have our games set at 3 (p.m.), she needs to wake up at one” in the morning, Tubelis said. “A lot of times, she wakes up at 3 or 4 a.m.”

Still, Tubelis’ mother has managed to watch every game this season and send a text messages afterward, curious not so much about what he did right or wrong but simply to better soak up her sons’ adjustment to the U.S. college game.