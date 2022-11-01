Azoulas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead No. 17 Wildcats' 91-61 romp over Division II Western Oregon

Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points while center Oumar Ballo added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 17 Arizona to a 91-61 win over Division II Western Oregon in an exhibition game Tuesday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats hit only 3 of 17 3-point shots but shot 48.5% overall, getting many easy buckets off turnovers. UA scored 29 points off 22 Western Oregon turnovers, with Tubelis and guard Courtney Ramey each grabbing three steals.

Six players scored in double figures for Arizona, though point guard Kerr Kriisa was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting, with three turnovers to his four assists.

Ramey, who is facing an NCAA suspension for the first three games of the Wildcats’ regular season because of his participation last spring that was not NCAA-certified, had 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. He will be eligible to return for the Wildcats’ first game of the Maui Invitational, on Nov. 21 against Cincinnati.

In the first half, Arizona took a 48-33 lead while hitting only 2 of 10 3-pointers but shooting 54.3% overall. The Wildcats scored 14 points off 14 Western Oregon turnovers in the first half, though the Wolves shot 48.0% from the field.

The Wildcats’ early substitution patterns were of no surprise: UA coach Tommy Lloyd first subbed in wing Cedric Henderson for guard Pelle Larsson, who picked up two fouls in the first two minutes. Lloyd later moved out Kriisa and center Oumar Ballo for wing Adama Bal and freshman big man Henri Veesaar in, while moving Ramey to the point guard spot.

Later in the half, Lloyd played freshman wing Filip Borovicanin and guard Kylan Boswell, while freshman big man Dylan Anderson played the final four minutes of the half.

Boswell was making his first public appearance after breaking his right foot and missing most of the preseason but has been cleared for over a week.