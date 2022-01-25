Azoulas Tubelis returns, but No. 3 Arizona falls to No. 7 UCLA 75-59 while shooting just 30.7%

Previously, the Wildcats hadn’t shot worse than the 40.6% they put up in a season opener against NAU and they hadn’t scored less than they did in a 77-73 loss at Tennessee on Dec. 22.

The Bruins made it hard on all the Wildcats, even Bennedict Mathurin, who managed 16 points and 10 rebounds but had to take 22 shots to get there. Point guard Kerr Kriisa didn’t make any of his 12 shots, missing nine 3-pointers, while Dalen Terry was 0 for 5.

"It was an off-night for us, and we just needed to adjust," Mathurin said. "I missed a lot of shots. I could've been better, and I'm going to be better the next game."

Nobody had it rougher than Kriisa, who missed all five shots he took in the first half and all seven he took in the second. He also had four turnovers to his six assists.

“Kerr is a tough kid and he didn’t play well today,” Lloyd said. “When you’re a good, aggressive player, you’re going to have nights like that. And he wasn’t the only one. We’re definitely not going to pin anything on him. He’s our guy and I know going forward he’s going to deliver. I’m confident of that.”