Azoulas Tubelis was in the middle of three game-changing plays vs. ASU — including the game-winner

A Star photographer caught several sequences of the play, including one that showed Tubelis’ left arm draped over Martin’s right arm, with the ball falling away from the basket off Martin’s fingertips.

ASU coach Bobby Hurley posted a photo of the play to Twitter. He did not add any words to the tweet, though he had plenty to say during his postgame address Thursday.

“After watching it live and again on film, clearly (Martin) was fouled by a player in the restricted area,” Hurley said. Tubelis “did not leave his feet, his arms did not go straight up, and the guy should have been whistled for a foul and (Martin) should have been put on the free throw line. … They swallowed the whistles and that kid gets knocked on his (butt).”

But even with a possible break on the Tubelis no-call, Arizona again lost the foul game, committing 23 fouls and sending ASU to the line 29 times. The Sun Devils were 21 of 29 from the line, scoring six more points than UA (15-17) from free throws.

Tubelis committed only two fouls, but Christian Koloko fouled out in just 16 minutes and Dalen Terry picked up four fouls over 22 minutes. So there were learning experiences for a lot of the Wildcats in that sense, once again.