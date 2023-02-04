Despite their big night against Oregon two nights earlier, Azuolas Tubelis and the Arizona Wildcats found Saturday was no time to let down.

The Wildcats stomped on Oregon State early and often at McKale Center, winning 84-52 while playing no starter more than 25 minutes. Arizona forced OSU into a shot-clock violation on its first possession then led the entire game, going up by 26 points at halftime and playing reserves most of the second half.

Tubelis, who scored 40 in UA’s 91-76 win over Oregon on Thursday, collected 19 points and eight rebounds in just 23 minutes before leaving the game for good with 13:40 left.

Courtney Ramey added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for Arizona, which shot shot over 50% from the field.

Through the first 35 minutes, after which freshman Kylan Boswell was the only regular still on the floor, Arizona shot 51.1%, held Oregon State to just 35.9% shooting and outrebounded the Beavers 35-20. UA also scored 13 second-chance baskets on 12 offensive rebounds.

Arizona finished the game at 46.7% shooting from the field while OSU shot 35.6%.

The win was Arizona’s sixth straight overall and seventh straight over Oregon State, moving the Wildcats to 21-3 overall and 10-3 in the Pac-12. It also kept them a game behind first-place UCLA in the loss column, after the Bruins beat Washington State 76-52 earlier Saturday.

Oregon State dropped to 9-15 and 3-10.

With the Wildcats taking a 30-point lead less than four minutes into the second half, UA coach Tommy Lloyd began giving his reserves an extended audition after playing just seven players for essentially the last four games (He put in reserves during the final minute of one of those games, at Washington on Jan. 28.)

Lloyd also took Tubelis out with 13:40 to go and did not put him back in, while center Oumar Ballo left the game with 9:03 left and was replaced by freshman Dylan Anderson.

Another freshman on the outside of the rotation, big man Henri Veesaar, threw down an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Adama Bal with 5:54 to go, giving UA a 73-40 lead.

With three minutes left, Lloyd also put in Tubelis’ twin brother, Tautvilas, to the expected delight of Tubelis’ mother and friends who had traveled from Lithuania to take in this week’s UA games.

With two minutes left, Lloyd also put in walk-ons Matt Lang, Ben Ackerley, Grant Weitman and Jordan Mains. UA used 16 total players.

In the first half, Azuolas Tubelis had 15 points and eight rebounds while Arizona held Oregon State to just 33.3% shooting and took a 47-21 halftime lead.

Tubelis went scoreless for the first eight minutes of the half but then took off. Guards Pelle Larsson and Ramey each added eight points in the first half.

Arizona shot 56.0% overall in the first half, hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers, while crushing the Beavers on the glass. UA outrebounded OSU 21-8 overall, and scored eight second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds.

While Oregon State cut UA’s lead to seven points with 8:47 to go, UA went on a 10-3 run capped by a 3-pointer from Ramey that gave UA a 33-19 lead four minutes later and the Wildcats kept building their lead from there.

Boswell wrapped up the half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 26-point advantage heading into halftime.

After the Wildcats shut down Oregon State’s first possession, they kept up the pressure throughout the first half. They took leads of up to 10 points in the first 10 minutes, going ahead 18-8 on a layup from Tubelis, and held OSU to just 38.7% shooting over the first 12 minutes of the half.

Tubelis went down under the basket midway through the half and was examined by athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie but returned to the court.

While UA built its lead to 36-21 with 2:21 left before halftime, Lloyd began breaking from his seven-player rotation by inserting freshman wing Filip Borovicanin. He also inserted big men Veesaar and Anderson for the final minute of the first half.

Lloyd inserted Bal eight minutes into the second half, when Arizona led 61-37, and Bal quickly hit a 3-pointer from the right corner. It was the first time Bal had scored since Jan. 12 at OSU, when he also hit a 3 on the only shot he took.