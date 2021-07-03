Azuolas Tubelis becomes first of three Wildcats who could make splash in U19 World Cup

Arizona also had two other players who trained with but did not make their respective U19 teams in Dalen Terry (USA) and Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania), while the three current UA players who are playing in the U19 World Cup all have star potential.

Ballo and Tubelis were named two of the “Ten players you don’t want to miss” in an official FIBA preview, while Mathurin is considered an essential piece of what might be Canada’s best-ever U19 team, playing alongside Michigan-bound five-star forward Caleb Houstan, 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey and five-star class of 2023 guard Elijah Fisher.

While Mathurin and Tubelis faced off against each other Saturday, with Mathurin making just 1 of 8 shots while scoring four points, Ballo opened with five points and eight rebounds in Mali’s 97-67 loss to Australia.

Ballo will have an even higher profile challenge on Sunday against the USA and Gonzaga-bound center Chet Holmgren, who might be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Instead of facing Holmgren in practice every day at Gonzaga, if he hadn’t left for Arizona, Ballo will instead play him on the biggest international stage in youth basketball, one in which he’s entirely comfortable.