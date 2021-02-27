Azuolas Tubelis hits game-winner as Arizona edges Washington 75-74

“I’m just gonna watch film and be on it as best I can," Akinjo said.

That makes Akinjo a possible all-conference pick who is not happy where he’s at, no matter how good his coach says he already is.

“If we didn’t have him – we’re 17-8 – I think we’d be 8-17. Maybe we might be 5-20,” Miller said. “That’s how much he means to our team. Today he dominated the game from our perspective. He’s learning how to be a true floor general with his big heart, his perseverance, his ability to score and distribute. The toughness that he displays.

“He is definitely an all-conference player. I don’t think I have to even campaign for him because my peers, the coaches in this league, when they start with Arizona, they start with him. He’s our heart and soul.”

Those other Pac-12 head coaches, who vote on the conference’s postseason awards, are also expected to put Tubelis' name on the ballot for the all-freshman team. Tubelis has shown increasing skill inside and out, while learning to defend under fire against the league’s many stretch-four matchup problems.