Azuolas Tubelis hits game-winner as Arizona edges Washington 75-74

Even with a CBS audience and the usual sunny late-season weather bathing McKale Center on Saturday afternoon, Senior Day was hardly the same.
Not only were the same cardboard cutouts filling the lower sections for probably the final time of this weird, COVID-altered season -- and the same canned crowd noise permeating the mostly vacant air – but seniors weren't much of a factor as Arizona fell into trouble with the 11th place team in the Pac-12.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, who pulled out a 75-74 win over Washington on Azuolas Tubelis’ corner jump shot with 5.2 seconds left, other issues took precedence.
Like the fact that Tubelis felt a pull across the globe from his mother, who faithfully streams the Wildcats’ games back in Lithuania no matter how early in the morning she might have to wake up to catch them live.
“Tonight was my mother's birthday so I needed to go hard, play hard” said Tubelis, whose game-winner capped his second double-double of the season, with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Then there was the fact that James Akinjo, for all intents and purposes, is a “senior” of sorts, or at least Arizona’s clear veteran leader, a guy they can and have turned to all season.
This time, Akinjo poured in a career-high 26 points and dished seven assists, including one from the key to set up Tubelis’ game-winner in the final seconds … yet fretted afterward that he missed shots he should have made and broke down defensively at times, helping the Huskies shoot 49.0% percent.
“I’m just gonna watch film and be on it as best I can," Akinjo said.
That makes Akinjo a possible all-conference pick who is not happy where he’s at, no matter how good his coach says he already is.
“If we didn’t have him – we’re 17-8 – I think we’d be 8-17. Maybe we might be 5-20,” Miller said. “That’s how much he means to our team. Today he dominated the game from our perspective. He’s learning how to be a true floor general with his big heart, his perseverance, his ability to score and distribute. The toughness that he displays.
“He is definitely an all-conference player. I don’t think I have to even campaign for him because my peers, the coaches in this league, when they start with Arizona, they start with him. He’s our heart and soul.”
Those other Pac-12 head coaches, who vote on the conference’s postseason awards, are also expected to put Tubelis' name on the ballot for the all-freshman team. Tubelis has shown increasing skill inside and out, while learning to defend under fire against the league’s many stretch-four matchup problems.
In the meanwhile, Tubelis has also now hit two game-winners: Putting back a shot (or what Akinjo called a pass) at the buzzer to give the Wildcats an 84-82 win at ASU and throwing in the corner jumper on Saturday for the go-ahead score, with Washington's Quade Green missing a desperation 3 on the other end as time expired.
“It’s not different because James found me again,” Tubelis said. “I need to make those shots always.”
While defending what was his team’s 1-3 record in one-possession conference losses, Miller said that was the simply the key: Making the shot.
Miller bristled at a suggestion that his team had struggled to get good offensive looks, arguing that UA lost at Stanford when Akinjo was called for a charge that could have gone either way, that they lost to Oregon on a defensive breakdown that allowed Chris Duarte to hit a game-winner and that they lost at Colorado when they “over-helped” defensively and allowed Buffs guard Eli Parquet to hit a key 3-pointer with 1:11 left.
This time, Miller said, the play could have been considered a late-game failure if Tubelis’ shot didn’t go in.
“What we’ve learned in those close situations is that each season represents plays like (today) – sometimes you make them, sometimes you don’t,” Miller said. “Usually the more experienced team you have, the better overall players you have, the more it seems to go your way. But I credit Azuolas and really James because on the previous offensive play he made a 3-pointer.”
What was Akinjo’s fifth and final 3 of the game gave UA a 73-72 lead with 1:15 left, though Washington’s Quade Green sank two free throws after UA’s Christian Koloko fouled him 10 seconds later.
That sent Washington into the final minute with a one-point lead and Husky guard Jamal Bey then blocked Akinjo’s layup with 45 seconds left, giving the Huskies a chance to close it out.
But then Kerr Kriisa, struggling offensively after returning from a groin injury that kept him out on Thursday against Washington State, took a charge against Green near the free-throw line. That gave the Wildcats the ball and a chance to attempt a game winner.
Kriisa was just 1 of 5 from the field, hitting just 1 of 4 from 3-point range, but showed again that so far his toughness and basketball IQ may be worth keeping him on the floor no matter how he’s shooting.
“Kerr, almost like T.J. McConnell, has great instincts in terms of drawing charges and making plays like that on defense,” Miller said. “That’s why he was in the game. We trusted him a little more.”
At the same time, Miller said Kriisa has to get bigger and stronger, noting that “we have a number of guys who stand 6-foot-2, 178 pounds – that doesn’t work.”
Not surprisingly, Miller was alluding to the Wildcats’ defense, which was a big reason why Kriisa had to take that charge and Tubelis had to hit that shot in the first place – because Arizona was mired in a down-to-the-wire home game against one of the Pac-12’s worst teams.
Arizona allowed the Huskies (5-20 overall and 4-16 in the Pac-12) to shoot 49.0% overall while making only 36.5% of its own shots on the other end. But the Wildcats saved themselves by rebounding 13 of their 40 missed shots and scoring 18 second-chance points off them.
Overall, Arizona outrebounded Washington 41-29 and also scored 18 points off the Huskies’ 13 turnovers.
The win moved Arizona to 17-8 overall and 11-8 in the Pac-12, heading into their final conference game Monday at Oregon. That game may also end the Wildcats’ season, though they could add one more nonconference game next week if they can find a suitable opponent.
Miller and Akinjo both said UA players were excited to have another crack at Oregon, though Miller said it is “not very probable” they will add an extra nonconference game afterward.
So in what was likely their final appearance at home, the Wildcats struggled early offensively. They hit just 3 for 19 shots before Koloko scored twice to cut the Huskies’ lead to 15-14 midway through the half and missed all eight 3-pointers they tried before Akinjo hit one with 8:56 left in the half to give UA a 17-15 lead.
Then, after taking a 33-29 hafltime lead despite shooting just 28.9%, Arizona couldn’t pull away from Washington early in the second half in large part because Husky forward Hameir Wright popped out to hit 4 of 5 3-pointers he took during the first 11 minutes after halftime.
Two free throws each from Akinjo and Mathurin put the Wildcats ahead 60-56 entering the final eight minutes but the game remained close, with two baskets from Marcus Tsohonis cutting UA’s lead to just 69-67 entering the final 3:54 of the game.
After Koloko missed a 3-pointer, Tsohonis then came back to drive the baseline for a short jumper that tied it at 69 with 2:33 left before Akinjo’s heroics finally gave the Wildcats just enough down the stretch.
While Akinjo scored his career-high, Tubelis' double-double was his third while Bennedict Mathurin had his second with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Their production helped offset a scoreless night from forward Ira Lee, who played just four minutes after getting a Senior Day start, and grad transfer Terrell Brown, who was 1 for 11 and missed all six 3-pointers he took. Both players, along with walkon senior Matt Weyand, had family members watching from the west side of McKale.
They are all eligible to return next season because the NCAA is not counting this season toward their four-year clocks, but were treated as if they will not return.
“In some ways, he might have wanted to play too well tonight,” Miller said of Brown. “He’s from Seattle. This is his final home game, at least this season, and he was honored before the game. I think it’s the first time his family has actually been able to see him play live. And I never really saw him relax out there.
“Being able to win in spite of that… I’m thrilled to win. I’m not relieved that we won. I’m really excited and I’m happy that Azuolas was able to make that shot.”
