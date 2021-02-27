Azuolas Tubelis hits game-winner with six seconds left as Arizona edges Washington 75-74

On the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, Christian Koloko was called for a foul when trying to rebound a missed jumper from Terrell Brown and Stevenson sank 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to put the Huskies up by two.

But Akinjo hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to give UA the lead back, 73-72, followed by two free throws from Green that put Washington ahead by one.

Jamal Bey then blocked a layup from Akinjo with 45 seconds left, giving the Huskies a chance to close it out but Stevenson was called for a charge against UA guard Kerr Kriisa, giving the Wildcats the ball and 18 seconds left to attempt a game winner.

While the Wildcats walked off the McKale Center floor in jubilation, it was was a rough individual senior day for Terrell Brown, who had just two points on 1 for 11 shooting, and Ira Lee, who was scoreless in just four minutes played.

Up by six at halftime, Arizona couldn’t pull away from Washington early in the second in large part because Husky forward Hameir Wright hit 4 of 5 3-pointers he took during the first 11 minutes.

Overall through the first 12 minutes of the second half, both teams shot 53.3% from 3-point range while Arizona making just 2 of 7 3s.