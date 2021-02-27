Azuolas Tubelis hits game-winner with six seconds left as Arizona edges Washington 75-74

Azuolas Tubelis hit an 18-foot jumper from the left corner with 5.2 seconds left to give Arizona a 75-74 win over Washington on Saturday in what was probably the Wildcats’ final home game of the season.
Arizona called a timeout trailing 74-73 with 15 seconds left, and James Akinjo drove inside before kicking it out to Tubelis, who was open in the right corner. The shot was reviewed to see whether it was a 3-pointer but it didn’t matter when Washington’s Quade Green raced downcourt to attempt a final desperation 3 that came up well short before the buzzer.
Akinjo wound up with a career-high 26 points along with seven assists and three rebounds. Tubelis (16 points and 15 rebounds) and Bennedict Mathurin (10 and 13) both posted double-doubles.
Arizona shot just 36.5% but outrebounded the Huskies 41-29, scoring 18 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.
The win moved Arizona to 17-8 overall and 11-8 in the Pac-12, heading into their final conference game Monday at Oregon. That game may also end the Wildcats’ season, though they have the scheduling room to add another nonconference game next week if they can find a suitable opponent.
Washington, which spoiled Arizona's Senior Day last season and almost did again Saturday, dropped to 5-10 and 4-16.
The game was tied at 69-69 with 2:33 left before James Akinjo hit of 1 of 2 free throws but Erik Stevenson drove inside to score and give Washington a 71-70 lead with 1:33 left.
On the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, Christian Koloko was called for a foul when trying to rebound a missed jumper from Terrell Brown and Stevenson sank 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to put the Huskies up by two.
But Akinjo hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to give UA the lead back, 73-72, followed by two free throws from Green that put Washington ahead by one.
Jamal Bey then blocked a layup from Akinjo with 45 seconds left, giving the Huskies a chance to close it out but Stevenson was called for a charge against UA guard Kerr Kriisa, giving the Wildcats the ball and 18 seconds left to attempt a game winner.
While the Wildcats walked off the McKale Center floor in jubilation, it was was a rough individual senior day for Terrell Brown, who had just two points on 1 for 11 shooting, and Ira Lee, who was scoreless in just four minutes played.
Up by six at halftime, Arizona couldn’t pull away from Washington early in the second in large part because Husky forward Hameir Wright hit 4 of 5 3-pointers he took during the first 11 minutes.
Overall through the first 12 minutes of the second half, both teams shot 53.3% from 3-point range while Arizona making just 2 of 7 3s.
Two free throws each from Akinjo and Mathurin put the Wildcats ahead 60-56 entering the final eight minutes but the game remained close, with two baskets from Marcus Tsohonis cutting UA’s lead to just 69-67 entering the final 3:54 of the game.
After Koloko missed a 3-pointer, Tsohonis then came back to drive the baseline for a short jumper that tied it at 69 with 2:33 left.
In the first half, Arizona shot just 28.9% percent but rebounded its way to a 33-27 halftime lead. The Wildcats outrebounded the Huskies 27-16, scoring 14 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.
Tubelis led UA with nine points and 10 rebounds in the half, while Akinjo had eight points, two rebounds and three assists.
Both teams struggled offensively early in the game, with Arizona making only 2 of 10 shots over the first four minutes and Washington going just 2 of 7. The Wildcats were just 3 for 19 before Koloko scored twice to cut the Huskies’ lead to 15-14 midway through the half and missed all eight 3-pointers they tried before Akinjo hit one with 8:56 left in the half to give UA a 17-15 lead.
Arizona trailed 26-25 with 3:45 left in the half when Tsohonis hit a jumper for Washington but the Wildcats outscored UW 8-4 the rest of the half.
Before the game, the Wildcats held Senior Day ceremonies for Matt Weyand, Brown and Lee. All three players had family members at the game, the first time Arizona had allowed any player guests since its Nov. 27 opener against Grambling.
Lee and Brown started for the Wildcats, who played Kriisa off the bench after he missed Thursday’s UA-Washington State game with a groin injury.
Brown started in Kriisa's place Thursday and had one of his best games of the season, with seven points, eight assists and four blocks.
At halftime, UA honored former Wildcats Ernie McCray and Al Fleming by putting the into the basketball Ring of Honor. Both were already in UA's Sports Hall of Fame.