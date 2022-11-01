Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcas to 48-33 halftime lead over Western Oregon

Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis scored 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting, many on dunks, to lead Arizona to a 48-33 halftime lead over Division II Western Oregon in an exhibition game Monday at McKale Center.

Senior guard Courtney Ramey, who is facing an NCAA suspension for the first three games of the Wildcats’ regular season, added eight points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals. Guard Pelle Larsson had nine points on 4-for-4 shooting and five rebounds despite early foul trouble.

Arizona hit only 2 of 10 3-pointers but shot 54.3% overall, and scored 14 points off 14 Western Oregon turnovers. The Wolves shot 48.0% from the field.

The Wildcats’ early substitution patterns were of no surprise: UA coach Tommy Lloyd first subbed in wing Cedric Henderson for guard Pelle Larsson, who picked up two fouls in the first two minutes. Lloyd later moved out point guard Kerr Kriisa and center Oumar Ballo for wing Adama Bal and freshman big man Henri Veesaar in, while moving Ramey to the point guard spot.

Later in the half, Lloyd played freshman wing Filip Borovicanin and guard Kylan Boswell, while freshman big man Dylan Anderson played the final four minutes of the half.

Boswell was making his first public appearance after breaking his right foot and missing most of the preseason but has been cleared for over a week.