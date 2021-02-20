 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcats to 37-31 halftime lead over USC
editor's pick top story

Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcats to 37-31 halftime lead over USC

  • Updated

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles between Southern California guard Ethan Anderson (20) and forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES – Freshman Azuolas Tubelis posted a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Arizona take a 37-31 halftime lead Saturday over first-place USC at the Galen Center.

Jordan Brown added 11 points and three rebounds for Arizona.

The Wildcats outrebounded expected NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley and the rest of the Trojans 21-16 while shooting 48.3% from the field and making 3 of 6 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had four points and no rebounds while his brother, Isaiah, had two points and three rebounds.

Arizona shot 42.9% from the field while USC shot 48.3%.

The Wildcats played USC evenly for most of the first half but Tubelis hit a corner 3 for a 27-21 lead with 6:27 left in the first half, prompting USC to call a timeout. At that point, UA was outrebounding USC 14-9 and shooting 47.8% from the field while holding USC to 1 of 5 3s.

Evan Mobley, the freshman candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had no points or rebounds then.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller instructs from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Evan Mobley scored the Trojans’ next four points but two inside baskets from Jordan Brown and another from Tubelis kept UA ahead 33-25 at the final media timeout of the half (with 3:58 left). Tahj Eaddy hit a 3-pointer and made a layup in the final minutes to pull the Trojans closer before the half but Bennedict Mathurin hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left to put UA up by six.

Evan Mobley finished the half with four points and no rebounds but four blocks. Entering the game, he led the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.0) and blocks (3.1).

The Wildcats were 12-0 when leading at halftime before losing at UCLA on Thursday, when they led 31-30 at the half. They entered Saturday’s game having lost five of their past seven games, while USC has won 13 of its last 14 to take first place in the Pac-12.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News