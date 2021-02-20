Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcats to 37-31 halftime lead over USC

LOS ANGELES – Freshman Azuolas Tubelis posted a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Arizona take a 37-31 halftime lead Saturday over first-place USC at the Galen Center.

Jordan Brown added 11 points and three rebounds for Arizona.

The Wildcats outrebounded expected NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley and the rest of the Trojans 21-16 while shooting 48.3% from the field and making 3 of 6 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had four points and no rebounds while his brother, Isaiah, had two points and three rebounds.

Arizona shot 42.9% from the field while USC shot 48.3%.

The Wildcats played USC evenly for most of the first half but Tubelis hit a corner 3 for a 27-21 lead with 6:27 left in the first half, prompting USC to call a timeout. At that point, UA was outrebounding USC 14-9 and shooting 47.8% from the field while holding USC to 1 of 5 3s.

Evan Mobley, the freshman candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had no points or rebounds then.