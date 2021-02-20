Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcats to 37-31 halftime lead over USC

LOS ANGELES – Freshman Azuolas Tubelis posted a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Arizona take a 37-31 halftime lead Saturday over first-place USC at the Galen Center.
Jordan Brown added 11 points and three rebounds for Arizona.
The Wildcats outrebounded expected NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley and the rest of the Trojans 21-16 while shooting 48.3% from the field and making 3 of 6 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had four points and no rebounds while his brother, Isaiah, had two points and three rebounds.
Arizona shot 42.9% from the field while USC shot 48.3%.
The Wildcats played USC evenly for most of the first half but Tubelis hit a corner 3 for a 27-21 lead with 6:27 left in the first half, prompting USC to call a timeout. At that point, UA was outrebounding USC 14-9 and shooting 47.8% from the field while holding USC to 1 of 5 3s.
Evan Mobley, the freshman candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had no points or rebounds then.
Evan Mobley scored the Trojans’ next four points but two inside baskets from Jordan Brown and another from Tubelis kept UA ahead 33-25 at the final media timeout of the half (with 3:58 left). Tahj Eaddy hit a 3-pointer and made a layup in the final minutes to pull the Trojans closer before the half but Bennedict Mathurin hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left to put UA up by six.
Evan Mobley finished the half with four points and no rebounds but four blocks. Entering the game, he led the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.0) and blocks (3.1).
The Wildcats were 12-0 when leading at halftime before losing at UCLA on Thursday, when they led 31-30 at the half. They entered Saturday’s game having lost five of their past seven games, while USC has won 13 of its last 14 to take first place in the Pac-12.