Azuolas Tubelis leads Arizona Wildcats to 41-32 halftime lead over Morgan State

Azuolas Tubelis had 13 first-half points to help Arizona take a 41-32 halftime lead over Morgan State in the Wildcats’ final pre-Christmas game on Thursday at McKale Center.

The Bears entered the game just 1-7 against Division I teams but actually led the longest in the first half thanks largely to 7-of-12 3-point shooting while Arizona was just 3 of 10 from long range.

The game was still tied at 25 with 6:26 left before the Wildcats rattled off five straight points, with Oumar Ballo dunking after Miller turned the ball over, while Courtney Ramey then made 1 of 2 free throws and Ballo returned for a layup.

Tubelis later converted a three-point play to give UA a 38-32 lead with 1:25 left and the Wildcats nearly pushed it to double digits from there.

While Tubelis had his 13 points on 4-for-5 field-goal shooting and 5-of-6 free throws, Ballo added nine points and four rebounds in the first half.

Malik Miller scored 14 points in the first half to lead Morgan State, while he and Bears guard Isaiah Burke each hit 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Miller powered Morgan State to early leads of 9-4 and 11-6 almost all by himself, scoring 11 points through the first seven minutes of the game by making all four field goals he took, three of which came from 3-point territory.

The Wildcats didn’t get a lead, in fact, until after Kerr Kriisa tied it at 14 with a 3-pointer and then Cedric Henderson and Henri Veesaar traded passes, with Henderson scoring to make it 16-14.