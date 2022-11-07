Azuolas Tubelis scores 20 first-half points to lead Arizona to 59-37 halftime lead over Nicholls

Azuolas Tubelis crammed 20 points and five rebounds into just 17 first-half minutes, leading Arizona to a 59-37 halftime lead over Nicholls on Monday at McKale Center on college basketball’s opening night.

Tubelis hit 9 of 10 from the field to lead an efficient Wildcat offense that converted 70.4% of its shots from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Nicholls shot just 41.3%, hitting just one of their first 14 shots from the field.

The Wildcats took control of the game with a 16-0 run over less than a five-minute span early in the first half, getting a 3-pointer from reserve guard Adama Bal with 11:54 left to take a 30-4 lead.

Nicholls then went on a 7-0 run with two 3s by Micah Thomas and a dunk from Latrell Jones but the Wildcats still led most of the rest of the half by at least 20 points.

As expected, UA coach Tommy Lloyd went with Cedric Henderson in the starting lineup because combo guard Courtney Ramey was serving the first of a three-game suspension for participating in a predraft camp last spring that was not certified by the NCAA.

However, starting point guard Kerr Kriisa ran into quick foul trouble, forcing Lloyd to play freshman Kylan Boswell much of the first half in his place even though Boswell has been cleared to play for only two weeks after offseason surgery to repair a broken foot.

Kriisa picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game and then picked up a third just 88 seconds after being reinserted midway through the half.

Over 15 minutes played, Boswell had three points, three assists, four turnovers and one rebound. He missed his only field goal but was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats also lost Bal for about three minutes midway in the half after he took a hit to his shoulder before returning with seven minutes to play.