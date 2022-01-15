Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 32 points to lead Arizona over Utah 82-64

In the first half, Kier shot 1 for 7 while Bennedict Mathurin was 1 for 6 and Pelle Larsson 1 for 3. Arizona had 10 turnovers in the first half and 16 for the game, leading to 21 Utah points.

Clearly, this was not the usual Arizona offense.

But six of UA’s turnovers in the game were three each from Tubelis and center Christian Koloko, and the Wildcats could hardly blame those guys. Not only did Tubelis score his 32 points on 14-for-24 shooting, while collecting eight rebounds but Koloko added 16 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

“Obviously, turnovers are something we've got to address and when you play in that system, sometimes your bigs have a few turnovers here and there because you have multiple handlers of the ball,” Lloyd said. “You don't just have one guy making decisions, but when they're playing like that and moving like they were today and connecting on a few high-lows, it's special.

"It's a fun office to coach, it's a hopefully a fun offense to play in and hopefully a fun offense to watch.”

Tubelis indicated he and Koloko had fun with it.