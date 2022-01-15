Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 32 points to lead Kerr Kriisa-less Wildcats over Utah

“It’s nothing crazy,” Lloyd said of Kriisa’s absence. “It was a surprise to all of us. We had some guys kind of horsing around at pregame meal and he got hurt. We don’t think it’s anything serious but they held him out tonight. I know that sounds crazy but that’s what happened and we look forward to getting him back and being full strength.”

Just before the game, UA tweeted that Kriisa’s absence was due to “non-COVID precautionary reasons” and it made an immediate difference. The last-place Utes took leads of up to six points in the first half while Arizona’s offense struggled to create and make good shots, making just 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Without Kriisa, Lloyd instead started super senior Justin Kier at point guard in what was the first change yet to Arizona’s starting lineup this season. While Kier has previously started 119 college games between three seasons at George Mason and last season at Georgia, he did so mostly off the ball.

Kier had six points, six rebounds and eight assists with only one turnover, but was just 2 for 8 from 3-point range and also missed three two-point shots.