'Baby Shaq' following former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd to Tucson

“I love those stories. And I think there's a lot of value in having a nice mixture on your roster of young, high potential guys that are developing and experienced veterans that have been through the wars. I always like having that well balanced roster, (building it) to the best of your ability, but it's a challenge.”

Ballo showed his potential before signing with the Zags. During the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, he collected 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against the United States. He had already amassed a following in his home country, where he picked up the nickname of "Baby Shaq."

"So many people are named after me or having Ballo on their jerseys. There are so many Ballo Junior, Baby Ballo, the reason is that they think I'm special," Ballo told Olympic Channel. "I didn't choose to be called Baby Shaq. People gave me this name. I have a big mission to prove to people that I deserve this nickname and will live up to the name."

Ballo will be the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Mohamed Tangara played in the final years of the Lute Olson era. His addition makes it 10 players the Wildcats have as of now for 2021-22, although guard Kerr Kriisa has said he is considering staying at Arizona even though he entered the transfer portal.

Simpson decommits

