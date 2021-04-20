'Baby Shaq' following former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd to Tucson

Just after Rui Hachimura completed his transition from Gonzaga bench player to NBA lottery pick in 2019, Oumar Ballo headed to Spokane with a full set of notes already in his mind.
“I learned from Rui Hachimura’s experience,” Ballo told Olympic Channel in August 2020. “I learned that patience is the key and that you should never rush to do something.”
So Ballo spent two years with the Zags, learning in part under then-assistant Tommy Lloyd, and now the 7-foot, 260-pound big man from Mali will continue that lesson under Lloyd at Arizona.
On Monday evening Ballo announced via Instagram that he committed to the Wildcats, just five days after Lloyd was hired as the Wildcats’ new head coach.
“I want to thank the Gonzaga staff for giving me the opportunity to study and play basketball at the highest level of competition,” Ballo posted to social media late Monday, also thanking the Spokane community and former teammates. “I’m so thankful for spending this journey with every single one of you. With that being said, I have decided to commit to the University of Arizona.”
Ballo, who entered the transfer portal on April 11 after Lloyd had become the front-runner for the Arizona job, becomes Lloyd’s second commit for Arizona and the first who will play next season. The Wildcats also received a commitment from Gilbert Perry High School junior stretch-four Dylan Anderson, who will be eligible in 2022-23.
Ballo’s addition gives the Wildcats four post players of 6-foot-10 or more. Barring additional transfers, Arizona will also have 7-foot center Christian Koloko and 6-10 Jordan Brown as juniors along with 6-10 Azuolas Tubelis as a sophomore.
Named the top international freshman in 2019 by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Ballo had a limited playing experience at Gonzaga, in part because of an NCAA-mandated academic redshirt year he took in 2019-20. Ballo played in just 24 games last season, averaging 6.3 minutes per game.
Anton Watson and Ben Gregg played ahead of him off the bench last season, and, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, Ballo's time was expected to be limited next season. Drew Timme could return to the Bulldogs, and Gonzaga is bringing in top-rated center Chet Holmgren and forward Kaden Perry.
But while discussing his potential roster management philosophy after his introductory news conference last week, Lloyd said he liked the idea of making room for a few developing players — especially after seeing what Hachimura turned into.
“I saw that kid and I'm like, ‘There's no way I'm letting this kid go anywhere else, because in a couple years this kid's going to be special,’" Lloyd said of Hachimura. “In his first year he didn't play at Gonzaga, and the next year he came off the bench, but in the second half of the year years was our leading scorer. And then the third year he's a lottery pick.
“I love those stories. And I think there's a lot of value in having a nice mixture on your roster of young, high potential guys that are developing and experienced veterans that have been through the wars. I always like having that well balanced roster, (building it) to the best of your ability, but it's a challenge.”
Ballo showed his potential before signing with the Zags. During the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, he collected 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against the United States. He had already amassed a following in his home country, where he picked up the nickname of "Baby Shaq."
"So many people are named after me or having Ballo on their jerseys. There are so many Ballo Junior, Baby Ballo, the reason is that they think I'm special," Ballo told Olympic Channel. "I didn't choose to be called Baby Shaq. People gave me this name. I have a big mission to prove to people that I deserve this nickname and will live up to the name."
Ballo will be the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Mohamed Tangara played in the final years of the Lute Olson era. His addition makes it 10 players the Wildcats have as of now for 2021-22, although guard Kerr Kriisa has said he is considering staying at Arizona even though he entered the transfer portal.
Simpson decommits
After his club coach said he received a release from his Arizona letter-of-intent Monday, guard K.J. Simpson tweeted Tuesday that he "officially decommitted from the University of Arizona and (is) reopening my recruitment." Simpson is expected to consider several other Pac-12 programs, including UCLA.
Arizona has two other signees who mostly play off the ball, wing Shane Nowell of the Seattle area and guard Shane Dezonie of Pennsylavania, but their futures are in doubt, too. Nowell's coach at Eastside Catholic High School, Brent Merritt, said he wasn't sure if Nowell would want to stay with Arizona, while Dezonie has not returned messages seeking comment.
