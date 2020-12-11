Back on Wildcats' schedule after COVID-19 postponement, UTEP ready to renew regional rivalry

“I just went running,” forward Bryson Williams said. “Just being in the city of El Paso, with all these hills, you’ve got to take advantage. So I was running a couple of miles, doing some push-ups and sit-ups at home, just trying to do whatever I could to keep my body right and know that when I get back it’s all about business.”

That’s what happened.

The Miners returned to practice in time to prepare for a home win over Division III Sul Ross State on Dec. 5, then traveled to the Bay Area for a 73-61 loss at Saint Mary’s.

Despite shooting just 38.9% in the first half, UTEP pulled within four points of the Gaels in the second half to stay competitive.

“I learned about my team that we are resilient,” Williams said of that game. “There were no guys out there that had their heads down when we were down with two minutes left in the game. Everybody was still like, ‘Hey, man, we’re gonna go we’re gonna fight to the end. You never know what could happen.’”

It’s a different attitude, with different talent, than Terry had the last time he visited McKale. His first Miners team lost 79-46 to Arizona early in the 2018-19 season after he moved over from being Fresno State’s head coach.