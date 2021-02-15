Balanced UCLA, red-hot USC await Wildcats this week in season's toughest road trip

That means the Wildcats will have to face Mobley & Co. on Saturday, then face Juzang, who scored 32 points at Washington and 25 at Washington State, and the rest of UCLA’s balanced attack.

The Bruins should have plenty of urgency, too. They lost 81-73 at WSU, their third loss in the past five games, dropping them to 10-3 in conference play.

Again, not great timing for the Wildcats, who already lost to USC and UCLA at home last month.

With only four games to go, maybe five if its postponed game at Oregon is rescheduled, Arizona has lost four of its past six games after beating Oregon State last Thursday and losing to Oregon to remain in sixth place.

USC tip time set

Arizona’s game at USC on Saturday has been set for 4 p.m., with coverage on Fox (Channel 11).

The Wildcats’ UCLA game on Thursday was already set for 7 p.m., though it had not been announced as of Monday if ESPN or ESPN2 would carry it.

Bruins, Buffaloes still getting AP votes

While USC is still the Pac-12’s only ranked team, UCLA finished 37th in voting overall despite its loss to WSU.