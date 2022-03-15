Baltic natives Kerr Kriisa, Azuolas Tubelis worry about home during Russia-Ukraine conflict

“I was scared that it's over because I’ve never had that bad of a sprain,” Kriisa said. “I felt like my leg was a completely different direction and I was scared to look down… But we went straight after to take X-rays and when I found out that nothing was breaking, 'J-Rock' (athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie) told me that 'We’ve just got to work on it. You will play,' then happy tears came on my face. It was a good moment.”

It was a good moment that led to a lot of work and not a lot of sleep. Kriisa said he and Kokoskie have done some "crazy stuff that I’ve never seen before," with Kokoskie giving him a break to nap only between 3-5 p.m. on Monday.

"I haven't really had rest," Kriisa said. "I'm pretty tired from this rehab stuff. I want to get to get healthy and just practice and play with my brothers."

Kokoskie confirmed via text that Kriisa has been otherwise sleeping only between midnight and 8 a.m, and putting in 14 hours a day in rehabilitation efforts. Kriisa's ankle sprain is different than the high ankle sprain teammate Azuolas Tubelis suffered on Jan. 20, but both injuries could normally sideline a player for three weeks or more.

"He's working his ass off!!!" Kokoskie wrote. "Great kid!! Proud of him!!"