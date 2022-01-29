Banged-up Arizona, ASU to meet at McKale today without the usual rest time

“We’re just trying to get him better and play the long game a little bit more than the than the short-term game,” Lloyd said.

As for the rest of the Wildcats, they were trying to cram in some downtime, too. Guard Dalen Terry said he made sure to stay off his feet and try to “chill” all day Wednesday.

“I hadn’t slept on my bed for a week,” Terry said Friday. “I definitely took some time to myself to sleep and get some rest. But obviously I know we have a game (Saturday), so I still have to prepare for that, watch the film, working out, getting extra shots or whatever.”

Often, the Pac-12 schedule allows teams nearly a full week to rest and prepare before facing their geographic rival, a needed break in a schedule that otherwise has teams run around to play two teams each weekend, often in far-flung locations thanks to the conference’s vast geographic footprint.

“It’s different when you’re used to that two-game rhythm and then every fourth week you have one game (against the rival). You really get a chance to kind of hit reset,” Lloyd said. “I’m not seeing that reset window right now.”