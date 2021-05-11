Bear Down, rouge et bleu: Arizona's latest commitment gives Cats a French accent

"Having three other French speakers and seven internationals will most definitely help. I think it's going to be a transition early on," Bal told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, when speaking of his commitment. "I've already talked to Bennedict and Oumar a few times on the phone."

Not surprisingly, Bal said Lloyd and the UA staff were the key in his decision. He chose the Wildcats over Colorado, Cincinnati, Georgia, Marquette and St. Mary's, and had the option of remaining in France to develop through club programs.

Lloyd built strong international recruiting ties over 20 years as an assistant at Gonzaga, with France’s Ronny Turiaf being his first international star recruit to play for the Bulldogs. Among others, Lloyd also helped pull in French guard Joel Ayayi, who has declared for the 2021 NBA draft.

Lloyd "recruited me at Gonzaga and offered me the first day on the job at Arizona,” Bal told ESPN. “He showed me how much he wanted me every step of the way. He has a tremendous track record of developing international prospects into NBA players. I was able to talk to Joel Ayayi and Ronny Turiaf, among others, who told me all the best about him."

With a 6-11 wingspan, Bal could help the Wildcats at wing or point guard even though he will not turn 18 until mid-December.