'Beary Down': Eegee's brings back special flavor just in time for Final Four game

The popular Arizona Wildcats-themed Eegee's flavor has returned.

In celebration of the Arizona women's basketball team's run to the NCAA Tournament Final Four, Eegee's is re-releasing the flavor 'Beary Down'.

The limited time release is only available at the locations on Speedway & Tucson and Speedway & 6th.

In honor of @arizonawbasketball making it to the final four, we are releasing Beary Down in two of our stores. Our Speedway & Tucson location and our Speedway & 6th location. Load up on Beary down while you cheer for them tonight. Good luck cats. 🐻👇 pic.twitter.com/0WrDsM0Hsd — eegees (@eegees) April 2, 2021

It's the first time in 2021 that the flavor has been released with the last time coming in August 2020, shortly after the passing of legendary UA basketball coach Lute Olson.

Arizona plays UConn in the Final Four at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

