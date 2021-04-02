 Skip to main content
'Beary Down': Eegee's brings back special flavor just in time for Final Four game
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Courtesy: Eegee's

The popular Arizona Wildcats-themed Eegee's flavor has returned.

In celebration of the Arizona women's basketball team's run to the NCAA Tournament Final Four, Eegee's is re-releasing the flavor 'Beary Down'.

The limited time release is only available at the locations on Speedway & Tucson and Speedway & 6th.

It's the first time in 2021 that the flavor has been released with the last time coming in August 2020, shortly after the passing of legendary UA basketball coach Lute Olson.

Arizona plays UConn in the Final Four at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

