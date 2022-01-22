Before facing Cal, Wildcats spend time with 'family' in Warriors' organization

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Given an extra day to hang out in the Bay Area, the Arizona Wildcats found the perfect place to feel at home.

Two places, actually.

Before facing Cal on Sunday at Haas Pavilion, a game in which forward Azuolas Tubelis is questionable with a sprained ankle, the Wildcats first bused to Oakland to practice in the Golden State Warriors’ former practice facility.

Then they scooted over the Bay Bridge to take in the Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Friday night.

That meant they swam all day in Arizona Wildcat blood, with a Steph Curry buzzer-beater as the topper.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said his players not only had a chance to meet with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but also the whole string of former Wildcats hanging around the Chase Center these days: Assistant coach Bruce Fraser, analyst Tom Tolbert and Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, all of whom played for UA in the Lute Olson era.

With the Warriors between games on Saturday, Iguodala was also scheduled to take in the Wildcats’ practice on Saturday afternoon at Cal, too.