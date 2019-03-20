What to expect Thursday night

Arizona has held its opponents under their scoring average in 23 of their 31 games this season. The Wildcats also forced 15.9 turnovers per game during the Pac-12 season.

Idaho State has a defensive focus as well. While they only play man-to-man, they hold teams to 58.7 points per game and 36.2 percent field goal percentage—good enough to rank 24th in the nation.

Idaho State will try to slow the game down, while UA runs a more fast-paced scheme.

Idaho State is also a top three-point shooting team with junior guard Estefania Ors shooting 41.8 percent.

Arizona will counter with a balanced attack. Aari McDonald is almost certain to lead the Wildcats in points, but she'll need a sold showing by her UA teammates if Arizona is to advance.

— PJ Brown