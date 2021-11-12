Bendu Yeaney, Cate Reese help Wildcats top No. 6 Louisville in historic win

“Just big-time shots, and that’s what you have to do if you want to win a game like this,” he said.

Reese, an All-Pac-12 player the past two seasons, scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats had to withstand a feverish rally by Louisville.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 19 points, and her two free throws with 13 seconds to play tied it at 54-54. Yeaney’s attempt at a game-winning jumper was short and a last-second tip-in rimmed out for the Wildcats.

The fourth quarter featured six lead changes and nine ties.

Both teams struggled from the floor before heating up in the final period. Louisville finished the game shooting 28.6% from the field, while Arizona shot 36.7%.

“It’s not a perfect game, but basketball is usually never a perfect game,” UA coach Adia Barnes said.

Barnes said there were “a lot of positive things” to come out of Arizona’s first regular-season game against a top-10 nonconference team since 2008.