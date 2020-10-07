 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bendu Yeaney granted appeal by NCAA, can play right way for Wildcats women
editor's pick

Bendu Yeaney granted appeal by NCAA, can play right way for Wildcats women

  • Updated
Indiana Ohio St Basketball

After having Arizona in her top five coming out of high school, guard Bendu Yeaney wasn’t about to say no to the Wildcats again.

 Aaron Doster / the associated press 2019

Arizona Wildcats guard Bendu Yeaney will be able to play right away after the NCAA granted her a waiver for the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Yeaney, a transfer from the Indiana, will have two years of eligibility remaining after playing three at Indiana.

The 5-foot-10-inch Yeaney played just six games during the 2019-20 season because of an Achilles injury.

Over three years with with the Hoosiers, she averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UA coach Adia Barnes said in a news release that the Wildcats are "thrilled" to have Yeaney at her disposal.

"We just got a lot better,” Barnes said. “I’ve known and had a great relationship with her for a long time and I can’t wait to coach her. She’s a great kid and adds a ton to our team not just on the court, but off the court as well. Her defensive intensity and athleticism is going to take our team to another level and I can’t wait to see her play in the Pac-12. I would like to thank the NCAA for their consideration of Bendu’s situation, and I am grateful that she was ruled eligible.”

Yeaney said she's "excited to do something special on the floor with my teammates."

The Wildcats are expected to be among the Pac-12 Conference's top teams again this season. With guard Aari McDonald and forward Cate Reese leading the way, the UA has been picked in the top-10 in ESPN's two "way too early" preseason polls this offseason.

Here's a look a the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 women's basketball roster
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News