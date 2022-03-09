Bendu Yeaney picked the perfect time to announce that she's coming back for one more season

Yeaney said that while she has played four college seasons, they haven't been full — or free — because of her foot injury. She wants to play professionally, and to do so, she must be at the top of her game.

Another year at Arizona will allow Yeaney to learn more until Barnes and assistant coach Salvo Coopa. The two coaches have given Yeaney “everything,” she says, from confidence to tweaks to her shooting technique and other little things. On defense, Yeaney now slides her feet instead of crossing them over.

Barnes, a former WNBA and overseas player, know what it takes to play professional. So does Coppa, who coached overseas.

"I know I am going to be a good pro and a good basketball player,” Yeaney said. “I love playing for Adia. …The fact that I get to learn more from her and get some development from her and Salvo … and get my foot healthier and know that I am ready for it (means everything).”