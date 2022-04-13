Benn 10: A look at Bennedict Mathurin's best performances as an Arizona Wildcat

As expected, Arizona star guard Bennedict Mathurin is NBA-bound after the Pac-12 Player of the Year officially declared for June's draft on Wednesday.

Mathurin finishes his Arizona career averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game over two seasons. Mathurin's accolades following the 2021-22 season qualify him for a spot in the McKale Center Ring of Honor.

In the two seasons Mathurin spent in Tucson, there were game-winners, highlight dunks and clutch moments. Here's a look at the 10 best games of Mathurin's UA career:

Washington

Date: Feb. 12

Location: Seattle

Score: Arizona 92, Washington 68

Stat line: 25 points (8-11 FG), five rebounds, three assists, 31 minutes

Washington

Date: Jan. 3

Location: McKale Center

Score: Arizona 95, Washington 79

Stat line: 27 points (10-16 FG), six rebounds, two assists, 33 minutes

Oregon State

Date: Dec. 5

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Score: Arizona 90, OSU 65

Stat line: 29 points (11-18 FG), six rebounds, one assist, 30 minutes

Wichita State

Date: Nov. 19

Location: Las Vegas

Score: Arizona 82, Wichita State 78 (overtime)

Stat line: 25 points (8-15 FG), 10 rebounds, one steal, one block, 41 minutes

Washington State

Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Location: Pullman, Washington

Score: Arizona 86, WSU 82 (double overtime)

Stat line: 24 points (8-12 FG), 11 rebounds, 38 minutes

Tennessee

Date: Dec. 22

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Score: Tennessee 77, Arizona 73

Stat line: 28 points (8-16 FG, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, 36 minutes

UCLA (Pac-12 Tournament championship)

Date: March 12

Location: Las Vegas

Score: Arizona 84, UCLA 76

Stat line: 27 points (6-14 FG, 13-15 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, 39 minutes

Oregon State

Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Score: Arizona 84, OSU 64

Stat line: 31 points (10-12 FG, 6-7 3FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 30 minutes

TCU (Second round, NCAA Tournament)

Date: March 20

Location: San Diego

Score: Arizona 85, TCU 80 (overtime)

Stat line: 30 points (8-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, 41 minutes

Never forget when Bennedict Mathurin did this in the tournament 😯 pic.twitter.com/UXG7mKWQ6J — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) April 14, 2022

Illinois

Date: Dec. 11

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Score: Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Stat line: 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3FG), seven rebounds, 39 minutes

