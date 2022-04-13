 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benn 10: A look at Bennedict Mathurin's best performances as an Arizona Wildcat

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) lets go with a yell after dropping afloater in the paint and picking up the foul against the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime of their second round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 20, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

As expected, Arizona star guard Bennedict Mathurin is NBA-bound after the Pac-12 Player of the Year officially declared for June's draft on Wednesday. 

Mathurin finishes his Arizona career averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game over two seasons. Mathurin's accolades following the 2021-22 season qualify him for a spot in the McKale Center Ring of Honor. 

In the two seasons Mathurin spent in Tucson, there were game-winners, highlight dunks and clutch moments. Here's a look at the 10 best games of Mathurin's UA career: 

Washington

Date: Feb. 12

Location: Seattle

Score: Arizona 92, Washington 68

Stat line: 25 points (8-11 FG), five rebounds, three assists, 31 minutes

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after getting an and-1 during the second half of the Arizona Wildcats vs the Washington Huskies men's basketball game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Jan. 3rd, 2022.

Washington

People are also reading…

Date: Jan. 3

Location: McKale Center

Score: Arizona 95, Washington 79

Stat line: 27 points (10-16 FG), six rebounds, two assists, 33 minutes

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0) dunks against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Arizona won 90-65. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon State

Date: Dec. 5

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Score: Arizona 90, OSU 65

Stat line: 29 points (11-18 FG), six rebounds, one assist, 30 minutes

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots against Wichita State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Wichita State

Date: Nov. 19

Location: Las Vegas

Score: Arizona 82, Wichita State 78 (overtime)

Stat line: 25 points (8-15 FG), 10 rebounds, one steal, one block, 41 minutes

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over Washington State forward Tony Miller, center, and center Dishon Jackson (21) as forward Aljaz Kunc (4) watches in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Dean Hare)

Washington State

Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Location: Pullman, Washington

Score: Arizona 86, WSU 82 (double overtime)

Stat line: 24 points (8-12 FG), 11 rebounds, 38 minutes

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he's defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee

Date: Dec. 22

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Score: Tennessee 77, Arizona 73

Stat line: 28 points (8-16 FG, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, 36 minutes

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UCLA (Pac-12 Tournament championship)

Date: March 12

Location: Las Vegas

Score: Arizona 84, UCLA 76

Stat line: 27 points (6-14 FG, 13-15 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, 39 minutes

Oregon State

Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Score: Arizona 84, OSU 64

Stat line: 31 points (10-12 FG, 6-7 3FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 30 minutes

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) hangs on the rim over TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) following his second half dunk during their second round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 20, 2022.

TCU (Second round, NCAA Tournament)

Date: March 20

Location: San Diego

Score: Arizona 85, TCU 80 (overtime)

Stat line: 30 points (8-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, 41 minutes

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) had 30 points against Illinois, three days after scoring 24 in a win over Wyoming.

Illinois

Date: Dec. 11

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Score: Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Stat line: 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3FG), seven rebounds, 39 minutes

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News