Benn 10: A look at Bennedict Mathurin's best performances as an Arizona Wildcat

As expected, Arizona star guard Bennedict Mathurin is NBA-bound after the Pac-12 Player of the Year officially declared for June's draft on Wednesday.
Mathurin finishes his Arizona career averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game over two seasons. Mathurin's accolades following the 2021-22 season qualify him for a spot in the McKale Center Ring of Honor.
In the two seasons Mathurin spent in Tucson, there were game-winners, highlight dunks and clutch moments. Here's a look at the 10 best games of Mathurin's UA career:
Washington
Date: Feb. 12
Location: Seattle
Score: Arizona 92, Washington 68
Stat line: 25 points (8-11 FG), five rebounds, three assists, 31 minutes
Washington
People are also reading…
Date: Jan. 3
Location: McKale Center
Score: Arizona 95, Washington 79
Stat line: 27 points (10-16 FG), six rebounds, two assists, 33 minutes
Oregon State
Date: Dec. 5
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
Score: Arizona 90, OSU 65
Stat line: 29 points (11-18 FG), six rebounds, one assist, 30 minutes
Wichita State
Date: Nov. 19
Location: Las Vegas
Score: Arizona 82, Wichita State 78 (overtime)
Stat line: 25 points (8-15 FG), 10 rebounds, one steal, one block, 41 minutes
Washington State
Date: Jan. 2, 2021
Location: Pullman, Washington
Score: Arizona 86, WSU 82 (double overtime)
Stat line: 24 points (8-12 FG), 11 rebounds, 38 minutes
Tennessee
Date: Dec. 22
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Score: Tennessee 77, Arizona 73
Stat line: 28 points (8-16 FG, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, 36 minutes
UCLA (Pac-12 Tournament championship)
Date: March 12
Location: Las Vegas
Score: Arizona 84, UCLA 76
Stat line: 27 points (6-14 FG, 13-15 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, 39 minutes
Oregon State
Date: Jan. 14, 2021
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
Score: Arizona 84, OSU 64
Stat line: 31 points (10-12 FG, 6-7 3FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 30 minutes
TCU (Second round, NCAA Tournament)
Date: March 20
Location: San Diego
Score: Arizona 85, TCU 80 (overtime)
Stat line: 30 points (8-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, 41 minutes
Never forget when Bennedict Mathurin did this in the tournament 😯 pic.twitter.com/UXG7mKWQ6J— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) April 14, 2022
Illinois
Date: Dec. 11
Location: Champaign, Illinois
Score: Arizona 83, Illinois 79
Stat line: 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3FG), seven rebounds, 39 minutes
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports