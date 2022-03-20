Benn Mathurin's 'clutch gene' on display as Wildcats oust TCU in OT, advance to Sweet 16

While Koloko did give up his hips on a trap earlier the game, Lloyd said, he has "amazing feet" that made him central to what was a gangly, difficult trap between Koloko and the long-armed Terry.

"I'm always on him about (protecting his hip), because I knew — I had a good idea they were going to put the ball in Miles' hands," Lloyd said. "He's going to go left and try to come off a ball screen up top. So we had an agile, mobile group out there. What the heck, 10 seconds to go in the game, let's throw a trap on him and see what happens. And we'll live with it."

Lloyd said he knew "there's a lot of speculation" that UA fouled Miles on the play, and Miles expressed some.

"They double-teamed me," Miles said. "I wouldn't say it was not a foul, but it was a foul. They didn't call it. That's what it is."

With no whistle blown, the ball spun loose. Terry picked it up and tried to race in for a layup, but just missed doing so before time ran out, sending the game to overtime.

Earlier in regulation, Terry hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game at 70 with 2:43 left and end a 12-0 TCU run.