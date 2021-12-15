Benn to Baylor? It almost happened, former UA coach Sean Miller says

“It was just a nightmare. We heard they were about to touch down, but they did not touch down. They gave it a second try, that didn’t work. Then they said they were off to Indianapolis, and Ryan and I sat in the hotel lobby scrambling for reservations,” Geary said on ESPN Tucson earlier this week. “Things were set up for these people to arrive, so it was pretty hectic, to say the least.”

The travel debacle reminded Geary of his senior season at Arizona in 1995-96. Arizona trekked from Tucson to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the Arkansas Razorbacks for the preseason NIT. The Wildcats' plane was redirected to Little Rock, a three-hour drive from Fayetteville. Uber and Lyft weren’t yet an option.

“We got to the University of Arkansas campus at like 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. With Coach (Lute) Olson and his staff, there was no shootaround, we just slept all day and then got up to go play,” Geary said.

Arizona beat No. 16-ranked Arkansas 83-73 at Bud Walton Arena, then took down 16th-ranked Michigan and No. 5 Georgetown at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“We played, luckily we won and got out of there, but I don’t remember seeing the sun the whole time I was there,” Geary said. “It was just one of those trips, but these things happen, you have to adjust and be ready to go when you hit the floor.”

